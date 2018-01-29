True Pundit

Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fire and Fury’ reading on Grammys slammed by Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, Jr.

class=”speakable”>Hillary Clinton’s surprise Trump-bashing cameo during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night caused at least a couple of viewers to switch channels, namely the president’s U.N. ambassador, and his oldest son.

Grammys host James Corden set up a pre-taped bit about who might take home next year’s spoken word gong.

The segment resulted in wild applause from the star-studded crowd. But not all were pleased. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the bit. However, the harshest words came from Donald Trump Jr. – READ MORE

The 60th annual Grammy Awards went full anti-President Donald Trump on Sunday as the awards show host James Corden enlisted singers Cher and John Legend, rappers Snoop Dogg and Cardi B, music producer DJ Khaled, and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to read excepts from Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.
“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with World leaders because he is bored,” Legend read during the surprise comedy bit meant to introduce the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

“His comb-over: A product called ‘Just for Men,’” Cher said.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him,” Snoop Dogg said. – READ MORE

