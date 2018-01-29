Dramatic Courtroom Footage: Mother of Two Murdered Teens Attacks Their Killer

A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.

“I just flipped out. I couldn’t take it no more,” Elizabeth Marie Wren told WLKY-TV.

Courtroom cameras captured Wren lunge at suspect Brice Rhodes during his hearing.

“Lock me up. Lock me up. Why don’t you let me get to him? He’s sick!” the mom shouted as deputies removed her from the proceedings.

At one point the suspect turned around and laughed at Wren, who then lost control.

“Ain’t nobody going to sit in court and hold their composure and have (someone) turn around and laugh about killing your kids,” said Wren. “It’s just not going to work.”

Rhodes is one of four men charged in the 2016 murders of Maurice “Reece” Gordon, 16, and Larry Ordway, 14, the Courier-Journal reports.

According to the newspaper, one of the other defendants told detectives Rhodes killed the two brothers because they witnessed him kill a man weeks prior. Rhodes reportedly thought they would “snitch.”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *