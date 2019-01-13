Hillary Clinton weighs in as partial government shutdown becomes longest in history

Hillary Clinton weighed in on the partial government shutdown Saturday, telling supporters that “Americans can’t afford another day” — as the Washington stalemate became the longest in history, eclipsing the record set in 1996 under President Bill Clinton, Hillary’s husband.

The shutdown, which began just before Christmas, entered its 22nd day Saturday, making it officially longer than the 21-day closure under President Bill Clinton. That ended on Jan. 6, 1996. Nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments are not funded, including departments of Agriculture, Homeland Security, State and Justice.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, noted the record set and said on Twitter that “the costs are already high.”

“People are missing paychecks, losing business, or working without pay. Our national parks are overrun with trash. The FDA and FBI warn of the harm to our food safety and national security,” she said.

She then warned "Americans can't afford another day" and urged supporters to call their senators and "demand a vote to re-open" — focusing specifically on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.