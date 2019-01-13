WATCH: Massive locust swarm strikes Mecca, insects cover mosque and Muslim worshipers

Huge swarms of locusts recently descended on Mecca — Islam’s holiest site — filling the air and landing on worshippers. Special cleaning teams were brought in to drive out the insects, according to published reports.

#السعودية حشرات طائرة تهاجم الحرم في #مكة_المكرمة …..اللهم سلم سلم

pic.twitter.com/sJxDmpiCFx — 🌸🐥Ď ó á á👀 Ě l go háry🐝🌼 (@Doaa_Jaheen8) January 8, 2019

{فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمُ الطُّوفَانَ وَالْجَرَادَ وَالْقُمَّلَ وَالضَّفَادِعَ وَالدَّمَ آَيَاتٍ مُفَصَّلَاتٍ}.

حشرات بكميات كبيرة تجتاح ساحة الحرم، بعد ان اجتاحت مكة المكرمة وتسببت في تأجيل الدراسة!!

اليست هذه تنبيهات من الله لنا، كل هاذ بسبب ظلمنا وسكوتنا عن دماء أهل اليمن. pic.twitter.com/RpJoUaVXs8 — راشد الدوسري (@rashid88861) January 8, 2019

Videos and pictures posted on social media show the bugs descending on the Great Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims gather every year.

One of the images shows the insects flying at night, illuminated by lighting from the mosque. They are also seen flying in every direction and landing on people. Another picture shows the locusts covering the walls of the mosque, the Daily Mail reported.- READ MORE