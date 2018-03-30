Hillary Clinton Was Paid $7,000 Less Than Snooki From Jersey Shore for a Speech at Rutgers University

According to a report at NJ.com, Clinton, who once commanded speaking fees of up to $200,000, was recently paid less than reality-TV star Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, aka “Snooki” of Jersey Shore fame, to speak at Rutgers University.

Clinton was paid $25,000 for a speech about “politics, American democracy and her role in shaping women’s political history.” Admittedly, it sounds like a snoozer of a speech.

Clinton definitely needs to look into jazzing it up a bit, considering that Snooki’s tagline for her $32,000 speech—$7,000 more than Clinton received for her speech at the same university—was “Study Hard, but Party Harder.” – READ MORE

