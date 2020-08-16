Hillary Clinton suggests she’s willing to serve in Biden administration: ‘I’m ready to help any way I can’

Hillary Clinton‘s days as a public servant may not be behind her.

Speaking at The 19th Represents Summit on Thursday, Clinton was asked if she would accept a job in the Biden administration.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can,” Clinton responded, “because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country… So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

Clinton previously served alongside Joe Biden in the Obama administration as Secretary of State. Republicans were critical about her tenure at the State Department between her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack and the controversy over her private email server, which plagued her 2016 presidential campaign.

Earlier this year, Clinton offered her endorsement of the former VP.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Clinton said.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put fact over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life,” Clinton emphasized. – READ MORE

