Hillary Clinton Slams Women Who Did Not Vote for Her, Says She Cannot Give ‘Absolution’

Hillary Clinton, in her campaign post-mortem released Tuesday, tore into women who didn’t vote for her failed presidential candidacy in November and regretted it, saying “these people were looking for absolution that I just couldn’t give.”

Clinton’s book, What Happened, is an angry account of how she lost to President Trump in November. Among the multitude of people/countries/events she blames for her defeat are young women who didn’t vote for her.

In the book, she talks about the Women’s March in D.C. and other cities across America as “bittersweet” as it contrasted the enthusiasm of activists with the lack of enthusiasm with which her campaign was greeted. – READ MORE