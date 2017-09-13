Hillary’s Book Mentions Russia And Putin 333 Times

“What Happened,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s explanation for losing the 2016 presidential election, mentions Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin 333 times.

Clinton notes a lot of the same themes she has discussed publicly since her loss to President Donald Trump, including Russian interference in the 2016 election cycle and possible ties between the Trump campaign, Russian intelligence officials and Putin.

The former secretary has an entire chapter of her new book, titled “Trolls, Bots, Fake News, And Real Russians,” to describe some of the other reasons for her unsuccessful bid for the presidency – READ MORE