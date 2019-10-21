Hillary Clinton repeats debunked fake news to spread fear of foreign election interference

Hillary Clinton repeated debunked fake news in a recent podcast, claiming that American elections are vulnerable to the hacking prowess of 10-year-olds.

Speaking on “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe,” a podcast hosted by Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, Clinton claimed that “10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems and the networks that connect them.”

“You know, we don’t really know to what extent the election was interfered in because nobody will look for it,” Clinton said. “We do know that in Florida a lot more happened than has been admitted publicly.”

(…)

Clinton’s claim stems from an Aug. 2018 story about a young boy who successfully hacked a “replica” of Florida’s election website to change fake election results, the Daily Caller noted. Democrats promoted the story as proof that America’s election systems remain vulnerable to foreign interference.

However, PolitiFact fact checked the claim — only after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) repeated it, of course — and ruled it false. According to PolitiFact, not only was the website used in the hacking competition not an actual replica of Florida’s election website, but competitors were not hacking a replica of the system Florida uses to tally official votes. – READ MORE