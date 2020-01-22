Hillary Clinton Pleads Ignorance About Harvey Weinstein Despite Multiple Warnings

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed there was no way she could have known about Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual assault, despite multiple women saying they warned her campaign.

“How could we have known?” Clinton said when asked by the Hollywood Reporter about her longstanding relationship with Weinstein. “He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense. And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior.”

Several Hollywood insiders have said that the Clinton camp was well aware of his predatory behavior. In a 2017 profile of the “complicity machine” that allowed Weinstein to evade punishment, the New York Times reported that two high-profile women, journalist Tina Brown and actress Lena Dunham, warned people close to Clinton about the Hollywood mogul, who is now standing trial for sexual assault.

Brown, the former editor in chief of the Daily Beast, claimed in an interview that she told a member of Clinton’s inner circle about Weinstein during the 2008 campaign. “I was hearing that Harvey’s sleaziness with women had escalated since I left Talk in 2002 and she was unwise to be so closely associated with him,” Brown said. Dunham was even more direct. – READ MORE