Hillary Clinton finally responds to campaign harassment accusations — it doesn’t go over well

Hillary Clinton late on Friday finally responded to a New York Times bombshell storythat accused her of helping coverup allegations of sexual harassment within her 2008 presidential campaign.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

The former secretary of state has long been accused of being an enabler of sexual harassment. That’s because, as HLN TV host S.E. Cupp put it, she has “betrayed generations of women by standing by a man who’s humiliated her, and she’s smeared all his accusers, and all the while she’s pretended to be on the side of women.”

When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. #womenup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

For many in my generation, @HillaryClinton is the start of #metoo. Watching her stand by a man who abused his power and sexually harass women opened many of our eyes. #timesup to #womanup and say @TIMESUPNOW. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

PS – Why did you continue to use a known sexual harasser who targets vulnerable women as your personal spiritual advisor for five more years?

Did you know he was continuing to sexually harass other women lower than him at work?#metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

The pressure might be getting to Hillary Clinton.

All the various federal investigations. All the allegations of money laundering by the Clinton Foundation.

And on Friday night, a strange video of Hillary calling people “bitches” surfaced on Twitter.

Can you imagine the liberal freak out if President Donald Trump referred to social justice warriors are bitches?

Even in jest?

A message “to all the activist bitches supporting bitches” by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

People have complained that she didn't snap and this isn't a rant. It is in fact likely a DRUNK rant. And she has snapped. Imagine Trump doing this 'joking' video? He'd be fried. — https://t.co/CMbLnWjKmU — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 27, 2018

A senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a young subordinate was kept on the campaign at Mrs. Clinton’s request, according to four people familiar with what took place.

Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended that she fire the adviser, Burns Strider. But Mrs. Clinton did not. Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job.

Mr. Strider, who was Mrs. Clinton’s faith adviser, a co-founder of the American Values Network, and sent the candidate scripture readings every morning for months during the campaign, was hired five years later to lead an independent group that supported Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, Correct the Record, which was created by a close Clinton ally, David Brock.

He was fired after several months for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide, according to three people close to Correct the Record's management.

President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions about testifying before special counsel Robert Mueller before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer said their reporter, Pamela Brown, had an exchange with Trump over whether he would testify under oath about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice:

Brown: Would you do it under oath, Mr. President?

Trump: You mean like Hillary did it under — who said that?

Brown: I have no idea [unintelligible].

Trump: Wait, wait, wait. Do you not have an idea? You really not have an idea? I'll give you an idea. She didn't do it under oath.