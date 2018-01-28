Chelsea Handler: White Women Voting For Trump ‘Made Me Sick To My Stomach’ (VIDEO)

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday to declare her disgust that a majority of white women voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“I think that the reaction, this #MeToo movement, and this #TimesUp movement, is a direct reaction to Donald Trump being elected,” Handler said.

“I know 53 or 54 percent some argue–of white women voted for Donald Trump, and that made me sick to my stomach, because we’re voting against our best interests. Whereas, you know, 94 percent of black women did not vote for Donald Trump because they knew they would be voting against their best interests.” – READ MORE

Former comedian Chelsea Handler is getting roasted for a vulgar homophobic tweet she sent Wednesday night that implied Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is a closeted gay man who is sucking up to President Trump instead of coming out.

On Tuesday, Trump allowed cameras into a lengthy bipartisan immigration meeting with lawmakers. The former Netflix talk show host-turned-self-described activist apparently didn’t like what she heard from Graham, R-S.C., who participated in the meeting, and voiced her opinion to her more than 8 million followers.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

“Holy, f–k f–k. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday,” Handler tweeted. “Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d–k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

The tweet had not been deleted at the time this article was published, and had racked up more than 20,000 likes. But the vile homophobic remark immediately resulted in criticism, with many followers asking if Handler was drunk. “Drunk tweeting again, Chelsea..? And it’s only Wednesday,” one response said. – READ MORE