Hillary Clinton Chose to Shield a Top Adviser Accused of Sexual Harassment

A senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a young subordinate was kept on the campaign at Mrs. Clinton’s request, according to four people familiar with what took place.

Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended that she fire the adviser, Burns Strider. But Mrs. Clinton did not. Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job.

Mr. Strider, who was Mrs. Clinton’s faith adviser, a co-founder of the American Values Network, and sent the candidate scripture readings every morning for months during the campaign, was hired five years later to lead an independent group that supported Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, Correct the Record, which was created by a close Clinton ally, David Brock.

He was fired after several months for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide, according to three people close to Correct the Record’s management. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions about testifying before special counsel Robert Mueller before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer said their reporter, Pamela Brown, had an exchange with Trump over whether he would testify under oath about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice:

Brown: Would you do it under oath, Mr. President?

Trump: You mean like Hillary did it under — who said that?

Brown: I have no idea [unintelligible].

Trump: Wait, wait, wait. Do you not have an idea? You really not have an idea? I’ll give you an idea. She didn’t do it under oath. – READ MORE