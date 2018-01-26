High-Ranking Anti-Trump FBI Agents Caught Leaking Classified Intel on Hillary Probe to Wall St. Journal, Washington Post

This is why they want to keep the FBI texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page away from public eyes.

The messages also provide fodder for Republicans and internal Justice Department investigators seeking evidence of potential leaks during the Clinton email investigation or the ongoing probe of connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Messages from October 28, 2016 show that Page was engaged in a protracted phone conversation with reporter Devlin Barrett, then with the Wall Street Journal. The discussion took place a few days after Barrett published a story reporting that the wife of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe received nearly half a million dollars in campaign donations from a committee linked to then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) and two days before Barrett reported that there was an “internal feud” at the FBI over efforts to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

Page was on the phone with Barrett just as news broke that the FBI had found State Department emails on a laptop it seized while investigating former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) for sexting with minors.

“Still on with devlin,” Page wrote. “Mike’s phone is ON FIRE,” she added, apparently referring to FBI public affairs chief Michael Kortan.

“You may want to tell Devlin he should turn on CNN, there’s news going on,” Strzok replied.

“He knows. He just got handed a note,” Page said.

“Ha. He asking about it now?” Strzok asked.

“Yeah. It was pretty funny,” Page wrote.

Barrett, who now works for the Washington Post, declined to comment.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The “secret society” referenced in a text message between Trump-bashing FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page allegedly involved multiple “high-ranking FBI officials,” a top GOP lawmaker said Wednesday.

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., revealed this week that his committee met with a whistleblower informant who gave more details on that “society,” claiming the group was known to meet “off-site.” Johnson elaborated in an interview Wednesday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” indicating others were involved.

“I have heard from somebody who has talked to our committee that there is a group of individuals in the FBI who were holding secret, off-site meetings,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I think there are indications there were a number of high-level FBI officials that were holding secret meetings off-site.”

Johnson first revealed that the committee had an informant Tuesday on Fox News’ “Special Report.” He said Wednesday he is still “connecting the dots” between the source’s information and the text messages he and other lawmakers have reviewed. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A Rasmussen poll shows that a plurality of 49 percent of those polled want a special prosecutor to investigate the embattled FBI, while only 31 percent do not. Another 19 percent are on the fence.

According to this poll, the public vehemently disagrees with James Comey, the disgraced former FBI Director who has used his Twitter account to call for an “independent” FBI, which presumably means an FBI that is never criticized or investigated by the American people’s chosen representatives in Congress–a frightening thought by way of a banana republic attitude.

Thankfully, despite the best efforts of Deep Staters like Comey and the corrupted American media, the public is paying attention to the story and is very skeptical of an agency that appears to have been highly politicized during Comey’s reign.

About a year after President Trump fired Comey, we now know that Comey’s tenure resulted in the kind of partisan behavior that resembles the secret police, including the indefensible exoneration of Hillary Clinton over her email scandal, a “secret society” to bring down Trump, an “insurance plan” should Trump win the election, and a partnership with the Clinton campaign to fund a discredited dossier that was used to justify the FISA warrants so the Obama administration could spy on the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former deputy assistant director of the FBI counter-terror division Terry Turchie said the agency’s recent scandals symbolize “Watergate part two,” Wednesday on “Fox and Friends.”

“There is a lot of political dirty tricks going on here. I don’t think this trail is going to stop at the door of the Russians,” Turchie said. “I think it’s going to stop where the Democratic party came through the door of the FBI. I think this is Watergate part two.”

Turchie also discussed the texting scandal between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page and called it a “catastrophic failure,” for the Bureau. – READ MORE