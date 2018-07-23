Hillary Clinton Bashes Trump: We Don’t Know Where He Stands And It’s “Deeply Disturbing”

“So, this idea that somehow we are not sure where are our own president stands is deeply disturbing.”

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton bashed President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it “alarming” and added that not knowing where Trump stood was “deeply disturbing,” while speaking at Ozy Fest in New York City on Saturday.

Clinton was remarking that Trump should have had a notetaker in his meeting with the Russian president because “Putin is basically telling the world what was decided.”. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton bashed President Donald Trump during an appearance at Ozyfest on Saturday, “a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.”

"You might ask 'Why AREN'T I 50 points ahead??' Well" "Ma'am, this is Rooms To Go." pic.twitter.com/EG9iI2ZXi0 — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 22, 2018

Oh my gosh, I didn't even know Hillary was sick until I saw her wearing a hospital gown in public. Get better soon, Hillary! pic.twitter.com/93mnxp3Vyu — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 22, 2018

Yeah, that’s quite the outfit. Is it a “hospital gown”?– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1