Hillary Clinton Bashes Trump: We Don’t Know Where He Stands And It’s “Deeply Disturbing”

Posted on by
“So, this idea that somehow we are not sure where are our own president stands is deeply disturbing.”

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton bashed President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it “alarming” and added that not knowing where Trump stood was “deeply disturbing,” while speaking at Ozy Fest in New York City on Saturday.

Clinton was remarking that Trump should have had a notetaker in his meeting with the Russian president because “Putin is basically telling the world what was decided.”. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton bashed President Donald Trump during an appearance at Ozyfest on Saturday, “a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.”

Yeah, that’s quite the outfit. Is it a “hospital gown”?READ MORE

