Hillary Blames ‘False Equivalency,’ ‘Right-Wing Media Ecosystem’ for 2016 Loss

Hillary Clinton is still looking for scapegoats for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.

On Sunday, she chose to blame the “false equivalency” and the”right-wing media ecosystem” as contributing factors.

Clinton was addressing the Pen America World Voices Festival, an international literary festival in New York on Sunday. – READ MORE

