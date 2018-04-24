Politics
Hillary Blames ‘False Equivalency,’ ‘Right-Wing Media Ecosystem’ for 2016 Loss
Hillary Clinton is still looking for scapegoats for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.
On Sunday, she chose to blame the “false equivalency” and the”right-wing media ecosystem” as contributing factors.
Hillary Clinton goes after “false equivalency” in media coverage of the 2016 election: pic.twitter.com/RlusWEAEb3
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 22, 2018
Clinton was addressing the Pen America World Voices Festival, an international literary festival in New York on Sunday. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Hillary Clinton is still looking for scapegoats for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. On Sunday, she chose to blame the "false equivalency" and the"right-wing media ecosystem" as contributing factors. Clinton was addressing the Pen America World Voices Festival, an international literary