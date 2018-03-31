True Pundit

High school placed on lockdown after staffer threatened to ‘execute every white man,’ police say

A suspect identified as Carl Lemon, 63, an in-school suspension coordinator at Harding High School in Bridgeport, was charged with second-degree threat and breach of peace, the Connecticut Post reported. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Officers responded to the school following an alert of a possible threatening situation. Dane Brown, the school’s principal, said the man made threatening comments to a teacher.

Police claim Lemon said he hates white people and couldn’t wait “for the panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins because he will execute every white man he gets his hands on.”

“Mr. Lemon talks about shooting whites a lot! He watches radical stuff during class. I am scared he will do something … he is crazy,” the note reportedly read. – READ MORE

High school placed on lockdown after staffer threatened to 'execute every white man,' police say

A high school in Connecticut was on lockdown Wednesday after a school employee who wanted to “execute every white man” threatened to go on a killing rampage, police said.
