CA Poll: Plurality Disapprove of Pelosi Job Performance
A plurality of Californians disapprove of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) job performance, according to a new Survey USA poll of the liberal Golden State.
The poll, conducted March 22-25 and released this week, found 45% of Californians disapprove of the left-wing San Francisco Democrat while just 36% approve of her job performance.
Even in Pelosi’s Bay Area, 42% disapproved while just 39% approved. – READ MORE
Breitbart