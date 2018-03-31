CA Poll: Plurality Disapprove of Pelosi Job Performance

A plurality of Californians disapprove of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) job performance, according to a new Survey USA poll of the liberal Golden State.

The poll, conducted March 22-25 and released this week, found 45% of Californians disapprove of the left-wing San Francisco Democrat while just 36% approve of her job performance.

Even in Pelosi’s Bay Area, 42% disapproved while just 39% approved. – READ MORE

