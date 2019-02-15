High-ranking Democrat balks when asked if Pelosi’s tax returns should be released along with Trump’s

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) quickly dodged a reporter’s question Wednesday about whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should also have to release her tax returns if President Donald Trump is forced to do so, according to Hot Air.

The reporter’s question was related to H.R. 1, a bill which includes a provision that would require the president and vice president, and all candidates for those offices, to release the previous 10 years of their tax returns.

“Should House Speaker Pelosi be required? Yes or no?” the reporter asked.

“That’s a question that I think you should direct to Speaker Pelosi,” Jeffries replied, quickly looking for the next reporter to ask a question.

Why would Pelosi be the only person who can answer whether her tax returns should be public? No Democratic politician would say it should be up to Trump whether he should release his tax returns.