WATCH: Democrat Senator Has Choice Words For Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) mocked socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during an interview on Wednesday night over her “Green New Deal,” which Manchin described as nothing more than “a dream.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) mocks Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal: "The Green New Deal was a dream. It's not a deal. It's a dream. … I got to work with the realities" pic.twitter.com/jSBkTQYuzN

Appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” with host Chris Cuomo, Manchin, who is the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he has to deal with reality, which does not include the ideas presented in Ocasio-Cortez’s plan.

“Why aren’t you a fan of the Green New Deal?” Cuomo asked.

“Chris, first of all, the Green New Deal was a dream,” Manchin responded. “It’s not a deal. It’s a dream. And that’s fine. People should have dreams, in the perfect world what they would like to see.”- READ MORE