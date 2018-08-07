‘Hidden in Holmes’ mind’: Psychologist describes findings after spending hours with Aurora movie theater killer

James Holmes, the man who killed 12 people during a midnight showing of a Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012, did what he did due to a range of factors “in an unimaginably detailed and complex confluence,” according to a psychiatrist who interviewed Holmes for hours.
“A big part of it is, it’s hidden in Holmes’ mind, and he can’t see it either,” William H. Reid told The Associated Press about his new book, “A Dark Night in Aurora: Inside James Holmes and the Colorado Mass Shootings.”
Reid, one of two court-appointed psychiatrists who interviewed Holmes in the summer of 2015, said society will never fully understand why the gunman did what he did.
Holmes killed 12 people and wounded 58 others at the showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012. Twelve people also were hurt as they escaped the chaotic scene.
Holmes was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2015.
Reid admitted that his answer for why Holmes opened fire was “not very satisfying” because it “lies in an unimaginably detailed and complex confluence that we can’t replicate because we can’t see all of it.”– READ MORE
Hours after he shot and killed 17 people at a Parkland high school, Nikolas Cruz sat in a Broward Sheriff’s police interrogation room. He was not defiant. Instead, he cast himself as dejected.
He spoke so softly a homicide detective could barely hear him. Cruz said he did not “deserve” a bottle of cold water offer by police. When a detective left the room, Cruz muttered to himself: “Kill me. Just f***ing kill me.”
His demeanor was detailed in a transcript of his police interview released Monday, more than a week after a Broward judge ruled a redacted version of it could be unveiled to the public. The reasons for the redactions: Under Florida law, anything deemed “substance of a confession” can be shielded from the public until a trial or the case is closed.
That means Cruz’s detailed account to homicide detectives of the planning and execution of the worst school shooting in Florida history will still remain secret, for now. Much of the 217-page document was blacked out. – READ MORE
