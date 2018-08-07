‘Hidden in Holmes’ mind’: Psychologist describes findings after spending hours with Aurora movie theater killer

James Holmes, the man who killed 12 people during a midnight showing of a Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012, did what he did due to a range of factors “in an unimaginably detailed and complex confluence,” according to a psychiatrist who interviewed Holmes for hours.

“A big part of it is, it’s hidden in Holmes’ mind, and he can’t see it either,” William H. Reid told The Associated Press about his new book, “A Dark Night in Aurora: Inside James Holmes and the Colorado Mass Shootings.”

Reid, one of two court-appointed psychiatrists who interviewed Holmes in the summer of 2015, said society will never fully understand why the gunman did what he did.

Holmes killed 12 people and wounded 58 others at the showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012. Twelve people also were hurt as they escaped the chaotic scene.

Holmes was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2015.