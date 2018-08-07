WATCH: MSNBC forced into 7-second delay after Never Trumper’s unhinged expletive-filled rant

GOP strategist Rick Wilson was abruptly muted for seven seconds during an appearance on MSNBC after going on an expletive-filled rant about President Trump and his supporters on Monday morning.

When asked by MSNBC co-host John Heilemann during the program how the president can continue to “genuinely boast” about his high approval ratings among his party, Wilson said in response: “Cocaine’s a hell of a drug.”

“They love the fact that Donald Trump finally gives them this sort of id of the Republican Party,” Wilson said. “They’re finally given permission to say the ugly things they kind of wanted in their secret hearts for a long time, and the monster got out of its cage in terms of a lot of the populist messaging that worked to motivate Republican primary voters for a long time.”-READ MORE

As NTK Network reported, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle broached that topic — seeing Trump removed from Twitter — on Monday when she asked a technology journalist whether Twitter will ever ban Trump and close down his official account, which has more than 52 million followers.

“According to The New York Times, Trump has insulted someone via Twitter 487 times. Is there a point in which Twitter says, ‘this is a violation of our ethics, we’re going to shut you down?’” Ruhle asked of panelist Kara Swisher of the Recode website.

Unfortunately for Ruhle, while Swisher most certainly didn’t defend Trump’s use of Twitter to insult other people, she nevertheless doubted that the platform would ever take the monumental step of banning the president from its purported “free speech” platform.

“I think Twitter laid out the position that he’s the president, and what he says is important, and so we’re going to publish it,” Swisher replied, likely to Ruhle’s dismay.

“I think there probably is a Rubicon he could cross, but he hasn’t crossed it yet, for Twitter at least,” she continued. “And it’s hard to say what it would take to do that.” – READ MORE

