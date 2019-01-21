Here’s Why President Donald Trump Thanked Actor James Woods

James Woods is one of President Donald Trump’s few outspoken supporters in the Hollywood community.

Responding to a story about Trump’s recent compromise offer on the partial government shutdown and funding for the border wall between the United States and Mexico, Woods wrote, “Well played, Mr. President. You keep trying to make a deal and the Democrats would rather frolic on the beach. Both your speech and your proposal today were eminently presidential. Thank you for your efforts to protect our nation and our Constitution.”

The president took the compliment to heart.

Woods responded by saying he has “respect” for Trump’s “determination” and that it is an honor to publicly support him.

“I’m honored, Mr. President,” tweeted Woods.

“Those of us who respect your determination to keep campaign promises marvel at your ability to weather the vitriol of #Democrats and their media lackeys,” he added. “We are devoted to this nation and your love for it. We are here for you.”- READ MORE