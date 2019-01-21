Andrew Cuomo calls for making assault of a journalist a felony

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the increasing number of threats against journalists shows the need for stronger criminal penalties for assaulting a member of the press.

The Democrat is proposing to make assaulting a journalist a felony.

If approved by lawmakers, journalists would join a long list of other occupations covered by similar assault laws, including police, fire fighters, judges, train conductors, bus drivers, prosecutors, sanitation workers and health care workers.