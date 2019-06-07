Here’s what stopped an ISIS plan to infiltrate the U.S. through the southern border

A new report substantiates warnings that the weak enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border could make Americans vulnerable to groups like ISIS plotting terror attacks.

The study from the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism documents a plot intended to send a Canadian citizen with dual citizenship with Trinidad through smuggling routes from Mexico into the United States.

Abu Henricki admitted that ISIS wanted him to travel the route along with other Trinidadians according to the report.

“The plan came from someone from the New Jersey state of America,” Henricki said.



“I was going to take the boat from Puerto Rico into Mexico,” he explained. “He was going to smuggle me in.” – READ MORE