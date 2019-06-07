Minneapolis Cop Who Shot Woman To Death Asks For Sentence Of Two Weeks In Jail Each Year

The former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman when she approached his vehicle to report a possible sexual assault is asking the court for a sentence in which he would serve two weeks in prison each year.

Mohamed Noor, 33, faces a maximum 12.5-year prison sentence for the death of Australian life coach Justine Ruszczyk, 40, on July 15, 2017. He was convicted in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As the Daily Mail reports, Noor’s attorneys suggested that Noor serve one week in a low-security prison annually to “honor” her birthday and one week to mark her day of death. They wrote, “This sentence honors the memory of Ms. Rusczcyk and allows Mr Noor to continue to serve the city. Just as importantly, it mandates that Mr Noor will continue to consider his action and the great loss they caused.”

On the evening of the incident, Justine Rusczcyk had called 911 to report a noise and a possible sexual assault in an alley in South Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although police were not wearing body cameras, as police in Minneapolis have to manually turn them on, witnesses told police that police officers arrived at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The sequence of events was captured, in part, by police radio.