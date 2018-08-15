Here’s The ‘Reprehensible’ Trump-Killing Pearl Jam Poster Causing A Stir

A poster promoting Pearl Jam’s fundraising concert for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester at the University of Montana campus on Monday is turning heads for its “reprehensible” depiction of a dead President Trump on the lawn of a flame-engulfed White House.

For the concert, held at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Pearl Jam partnered with the Montana Democrat to provide students the “Rock on Jon” deal: if they donated to Tester’s campaign, they got a ticket to the show and a pass to a fundraising event with Tester and Pearl Jam bassist, Jeff Ament.

Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night’s show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote pic.twitter.com/CQI4chGEjs — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 14, 2018

The poster advertising the “Rock on Jon” event was a collaboration between Ament and artist Bobby Draws Skullz. In a letter penned by Ament obtained by KGVO, the bassist provided a rough sketch of the provocative image – READ MORE

Multiple members of the progressive protest group who gathered outside the White House Sunday threatened President Trump with physical violence and murder.

The Secret Service tells The Daily Caller they are now “aware” of the threats and are “investigating” the progressive protesters.

“The Secret Service is aware of the incident,” a Secret Service spokesperson tells The Daily Caller, clarifying that they cannot further comment on “protective intelligence investigations” as a matter of policy. – READ MORE

Sunday afternoon, on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville riots, progressives, anarchists, black bloc thugs gathered together as so-called “Antifa” again to counter-protest a gathering of white supremacists in Washington, D.C. The leftist protesters far outnumbered the white supremacists, and masked members of the violent Antifa group could be seen everywhere.

I decided to ask the protesters what they would do were they to meet president Trump. Specifically, I asked “If Donald Trump showed up here, what would you say or do?” The answers I received stunned me. In my short time at the rally, approximately one hour, half a dozen protesters looked into my camera and threatened to physically harm or “murder the president.”

Some said they wanted to “do him like Gaddafi” in reference to the Libyan leader that was dragged into the street, beaten and murdered by his own people. – READ MORE (Watch the video)