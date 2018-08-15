Pelosi Sinks to New Low, Tells Dems: If You Have to Lie to Voters to Win, Do It (VIDEO)

Pelosi then shifted her attention to the upcoming midterm elections and essentially told the members of her party to “do whatever you have to do” to get elected, even if that means lying to their constituents to tell them what they want to hear.

“Now, I do believe that none of us is indispensable, but I think I’m the best person for the job and I won’t let the Republican ads, which are just … flooding these districts, and I say to the candidates ‘do whatever you have to do, just win baby,’” she stated.

“We must win this. When the caucus decides, it will decide whose name they will send to the floor, and then, and only then, after the election will I ask people for their support,” she added.

President Trump has been harshly maligned and smeared by the media for his suggestion — which is not without some merit — that the mainstream media are conspiratorially aligned against him and his administration with an intent to undermine his leadership and presidency. Pelosi just accused the media of the exact same thing, yet where are the sanctimonious pearl-clutchers lamenting her vicious assault on the “free press”? – READ MORE

Trump doesn’t need to “fight” Democrats. They’re doing perfectly fine devolving into senseless hysteria without his help.

Take, for example, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s latest stop on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” show

Jonathan Capehart, the fill-in host, actually pressed Pelosi on a somewhat tough issue.

“There are a lot of people out there, particularly Democrats, who are saying the Democrats have no message, the Democrats they don’t know what they’re for, they know they’re against President Trump but they don’t know what they’re for,” Capehart said. – READ MORE

