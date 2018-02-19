Here’s a Guy Who Might Know How the FBI Clinton Email Probe Was Sabotaged

Somebody might have crucial details. FBI veteran John Giacalone served as executive assistant director of the FBI from June 2014 through February 2016, working from the Washington, D.C., headquarters. His Linkedin profile indicates that during this period he “manage[d] the strategic risks associated with the FBI’s counterterrorism, counterintelligence and weapons of mass destruction programs in close coordination with domestic and international partners.”

Giacalone was also centrally involved in the FBI investigation into Clinton’s mishandling of classified information — a serious felony crime — and he resigned suddenly, for reasons not yet fully understood. Evidence now tumbling into the public domain suggests Giacalone may have exhausted his tolerance for a rigged inquiry late in January 2016.

Five days before the Iowa caucuses, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, a mysterious visitor arrived at FBI offices in Washington, D.C., “to present evidence of Hillary Clinton’s misuse of classified documents by putting them on an unclassified email system.”

The male visitor was described as: “a long-time government employee [who] had previously worked for many years at the Department of State. He provided a résumé and a U.S. Foreign Service Employee Evaluation Report to prove his bona fides.” Neither the name of the visitor nor that of the recorder of the FBI Vault report, starting on page 11, are known.

The document was written on Feb. 22, 2016, 26 days after the unscheduled visit, approved by another as yet unidentified person, and copied to Jonathan C. Moffa, Peter P. Strzok II, and a fourth unidentified person. The named individuals are controversial, and the delay between the date of the visit and the date of the report is odd, all of which needs to be fully investigated.

Additional details contained in the report and still unreleased portions of FBI Vault records likely will help explain why John Giacalone resigned. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *