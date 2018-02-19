Rob Reiner: Trump a ‘Mentally Ill Sociopath,’ Time to ‘End This Sickness’

Rob Reiner escalated his attacks on President Donald Trump on Sunday, taking to social media to demand that GOP “patriots” take a stand to “end” what he called the “sickness” of his presidency.

The 70-year-old LBJ filmmaker — a frequent critic of the president who previously launched a committee to explore possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race — blasted Trump in a Twitter post in apparent response to a school shooting in Florida this week that left 17 people dead and 15 others injured.

How much longer do we have to put up with a mentally ill sociopath? When the fucked up psyche of the leader of the free world comes before the horrific deaths of innocent children, it’s time for GOP patriots to stand up and end this sickness. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 18, 2018

“How much longer do we have to put up with a mentally ill sociopath?” Reiner wrote. “When the f*cked up psyche of the leader of the free world comes before the horrific deaths of innocent children, it’s time for GOP patriots to stand up and end this sickness.”

The actor and director repeatedly criticized Trump on his Twitter account this week, both in response to the Florida attack and to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictments of 13 Russian nationals for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. – READ MORE

