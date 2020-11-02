Here Are Some Of The Key Characters In The Hunter Biden Story

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden have come under fire for Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China and Joe Biden’s alleged participation with these dealings, but there are several other key figures involved in the allegations.

Tony Bobulinski. one of Hunter Biden’s business associates, has come forward corroborating emails that said Joe Biden was set to receive monetary compensation from Hunter Biden’s dealings with a Chinese firm.

James Gilliar and Rob Walker are Biden business associates and SinoHawk partners whose emails appear to link Joe Biden to his son’s business dealings.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s business dealings have made news for several years, but focus on the presidential candidate’s son re-emerged in October when the New York Post reported a so-called “smoking-gun” piece of evidence: an email alleging that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a Burisma executive in April 2015.

The Post emphasized that the email showed that Joe Biden both knew of and participated in his son’s business dealings.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Thursday that a cybersecurity expert confirmed that the email is unquestionably authentic.

The Post also reported that Hunter Biden dropped his laptop off at a Delaware computer repair shop but never picked the device up, and that the store’s owner, who is a Trump supporter, said he found both lewd images and a video of Hunter Biden on the hard drive of the laptop.

Tony Bobulinski

Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter Biden’s business associates, has come forward corroborating emails that appear to show Joe Biden was set to receive monetary compensation from Hunter Biden’s dealings with a Chinese firm. Bobulinski and two other businessmen partnered with the Bidens in May 2017 to form the company Sinohawk, a venture which would fizzle out by August 2017.