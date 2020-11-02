Trump To Hold 10 Rallies In The Final Two Days Before The Election

President Donald Trump will speak at 10 rallies in the two days before the election, according to his campaign website.

The president will also speak at three rallies on Saturday while Vice President Mike Pence will speak at one rally on Saturday, according to his campaign schedule. Pence will speak in North Carolina while Trump will speak in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

On Sunday, Trump has rallies scheduled for Michigan, Idaho, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, according to the schedule, and on Monday he is scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, again in North Carolina, and at two cities in Michigan.

“Americans who attend President Trump’s rallies are eager to hear directly from him about his vision for the country and they exemplify the palpable enthusiasm for our President,” Samantha Zager, deputy national press secretary, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “While Joe Biden’s meager campaign schedule has him hiding from voters in the wake of reports of his corruption, President Trump and his team are using rallies to energize the activist class, dominate local coverage for days, and collect data from new voters,” Zager said.

“When he’s on the road, President Trump is not just talking to his supporters, but also to new voters who have disappointedly watched Biden refuse to work to earn their support,” Zager continued.

Trump sets final campaign schedule: Sunday:

Washington, MI

Dubuque, IA

Hickory, NC

Rome, GA

Miami, FL Monday:

Fayetteville, NC

Scranton, PA

Traverse City, MI

Kenosha, WI

Grand Rapids, MI* *where he held final 2016 rally (to @maggieNYT‘s point about superstition) — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 30, 2020

Trump sets final campaign schedule: Sunday:

Washington, MI

Dubuque, IA

Hickory, NC

Rome, GA

Miami, FL Monday:

Fayetteville, NC

Scranton, PA

Traverse City, MI

Kenosha, WI

Grand Rapids, MI* *where he held final 2016 rally (to @maggieNYT‘s point about superstition) — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 30, 2020

Biden was ahead of Trump in the polls by 8.6 points in Wisconsin as of Friday, according to Five Thirty Eight. Biden carries an 8.9 point lead over Trump in Michigan.

The former vice president had a 5.2 poll lead ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania as of Friday, according to Five Thirty Eight.

Biden and former President Barack Obama plan to be in Michigan on Saturday, going to Flint and then Detroit to give campaign speeches, according to FOX 2.

Both Biden and Trump will hold rallies in Minnesota on Friday, Fox News reported. Biden is set to go to Wisconsin and held an event in Iowa before his Minnesota rally, according to Fox News. Both candidates campaigned in Florida on Thursday.

Trump, like Biden, will be on the campaign trail in Wisconsin on Friday, Fox reported.