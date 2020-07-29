‘Heads Are Going To Roll’: Nick Sandmann’s Legal Team Threatens New Action Against CNN, Washington Post For Allegedly Violating Confidentiality Agreements

The legal team for Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann threatened new legal action on Monday against CNN after the network’s senior media reporter Brian Stelter and contributor Asha Rangappa were accused of violating a confidentiality agreement stemming from a lawsuit that CNN settled with Sandmann earlier this year.

Sandmann filed a series of lawsuits against media companies in response to being smeared over an encounter that he had with Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips in January 2019 that falsely portrayed Sandmann as an aggressor. Sandmann’s legal team settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit last week against The Washington Post and settled a $275 million lawsuit against CNN in January.

Sandmann attorney Lin Wood slammed Stelter on Monday after Stelter retweeted a tweet from attorney Mark S. Zaid that stated: “Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not be conjecturing on lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that? I’ve litigated defamation cases. Sandman was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement & nothing more.”

“This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN,” Wood responded. “It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars.” – READ MORE

