New York City Rioters Vandalized 303 NYPD Police Cars, Cost City At Least $1 Million In Damages

New York City’s police department says that 303 police vehicles have been vandalized in anti-racism and Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the city — and subsequent riots — costing the city around a million dollars in damages.

Like other major city police departments, the New York Police Department (NYPD) faced off against massive protests in the days following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Many of those protests gave way to riots, which caused major property damage across the city.

The NYPD now says that it suffered its own property damage, and at least 14 of its police vehicles are beyond repair, per ABC News.

“The department said Monday that 14 vehicles were a total loss because of fire damage, seven are still being repaired and the rest have returned to service,” the outlet reported. “Several people were arrested in the early days of the unrest for allegedly hurling Molotov cocktails at police vehicles in Brooklyn. Those cases are still pending in federal court.” – READ MORE

