Head of WHO Suggests COVID Restrictions Will Continue Even After Vaccine

The head of the World Health Organization has suggested that coronavirus restrictions will continue even after a vaccine has been made widely available.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the comments on Twitter after news broke of several new vaccines said to be effective in fighting COVID-19 coming closer to fruition.

“Since the beginning of the #COVID19 pandemic, we knew that a vaccine would be essential for bringing the pandemic under control. But it’s important to emphasise that a vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” said Ghebreyesus.

He went on to add that quarantines, surveillance, contact tracing and other measures would all be continued even after vaccine uptake becomes widespread.

As we have exhaustively highlighted, numerous other prominent individuals have asserted that rolling lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing and other restrictions are here to stay after the pandemic is over. – READ MORE

