Biden Taps Staffer Who Said Suicide Bombings Were ‘Last Resort’ for Palestinians

The latest senior staffer tapped by President-elect Joe Biden (D.) has defended Palestinian suicide bombings as “the last resort of a desperate people.”

Biden on Monday tapped Reema Dodin to serve as the deputy director for the Office of Legislative Affairs. The Jewish News Syndicate reported Tuesday that Dodin gave a presentation on the Second Intifada—a violent Palestinian uprising against the Israeli government in the early 2000s—while a student at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2002.

During the talk, Dodin claimed that the Israeli government had left Palestinians hopeless.

“The suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people,” she said.. – READ MORE

