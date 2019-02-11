HBO to Air ‘Running with Beto’ Doc on O’Rourke’s Failed Senate Bid

Hbo Has Announced That It Will Air A Documentary Following Former Texas Congressman Beto O’rourke’s Failed Bid For The U.s. Senate, The Latest In A Long Line Of Films Charting The Careers Of Various Left-wing Media Darlings.

The documentary film, Running With Beto, will show how O’Rourke nearly unseated Sen. Ted Cruz in a high-profile campaign that attracted support from celebrities, lawmakers, and left-wing activists across the country. The film will premiere at March’s South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, before airing on HBO as part of their slate of exclusive programming.

In a press release on Medium, the network claimed that the documentary will give “viewers unprecedented access into the personal and political toll that running for office can take on a candidate and a family, capturing revealing moments with his wife and three young kids throughout the grueling journey.”

BIGGEST NEWS YET: We’re elated to share we’ve found our dream home and will air on @HBODocs this Spring!

•#RunningWithBetoDoc#BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/Qk0058qz66 — Running with Beto Doc (@RunningWithBeto) February 8, 2019

“The film offers an inside look at his unorthodox staff and a number of passionate, diverse supporters helping to spread a new message in Texas,” HBO said of the film. “Revealing the challenges of the campaign trail, RUNNING WITH BETO documents Beto’s battles with an onslaught of negative advertising, the inevitable strain on his family, and the pressure of delivering for those he inspires.”- READ MORE