Meadows Slams Democrats for Not Being ‘Serious About Reaching a Compromise’ Over Border Security Funding (VIDEO)

Congressman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said on Sunday he couldn’t rule out another government shutdown given the refusal for compromising on border wall funding.

. @RepMarkMeadows says “no one wants” another shutdown, but he doesn’t know that negotiators are “real serious about reaching a compromise.” pic.twitter.com/F6lJPCLq0n

Although the U.S. government just ended the longest partial shutdown in its history, the agreement that ended the shutdown stipulated that a long term agreement must be signed by February 15 or the shutdown would resume.

Congress has been working to come to a long-term solution, but disputes over funding amounts and immigrant detention policies have slowed progress.

During an interview on “Face the Nation,” Meadows said the shutdown could resume because Democrats are “not being serious” about the negotiations.- READ MORE