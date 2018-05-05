Hawaii residents flee earthquakes, lava and gas

Hawaii residents faced the threats of more earthquakes, lava and high levels of gas Saturday after the Kilauea Volcano erupted, spewing sulfuric acid and molten rocks into neighborhoods.

More than 1,700 people were evacuated from Big Island neighborhoods after the Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday.

Adding to the fear and chaos, a magnitude-6.9 struck the area Friday, jolting homes already threatened by a volcanic eruption. The earthquake, one of dozens to hit the area in 24 hours, was the most powerful on the island since 1975, the US Geological Survey said.

Ikaika Marzo, who lives in the Big Island, said the jolts and tremors have been consistent.

“There are still plumes going out. There’s a couple cracks that’s close by that still have steam coming out,” Marzo told CNN affiliate KHON. “There’s a lot of glow, a lot of fires.”

The activity will continue, Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno said Friday. “It doesn’t look like it is slowing down,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1