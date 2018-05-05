HILLARY-OUS! James Woods breaks down Hillary Clinton’s DOOZY of a ‘twofer’

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Hillary Clinton’s election loss excuses continued to flow during an interview this week, and this time she threw some Dems under the bus in order to try and explain her loss to Donald Trump:

LMAO

Hillary Clinton says being a capitalist hurt her in primaries because so many Dems are socialists pic.twitter.com/3cC7Aw8KHz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 2, 2018

Well, this is a twofer… 1) We get to hear #Hillary whine yet again about being a loser, and 2) We get to hear her admit that Democrats hate capitalism, because they are in fact socialists. https://t.co/dRfQpRmDK5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2018

James Woods sees Hillary hitting a double with that one – READ MORE

