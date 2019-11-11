‘Haven’t Made a Determination’: Trump Says He Doesn’t Know If He Will Endorse Sessions in Senate Bid

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, President Donald Trump responded to news that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he is running for Senate in Alamba.

When asked if he would endorse Session in his bid, Trump responded, “Well, I haven’t gotten involved. I saw he said very nice things about me last night,” adding that he hadn’t decided yet, “I haven’t made a determination.”

Thursday night, Sessions appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s show, where he confirmed reports that he is running for his old Senate seat.

Despite friction between Sessions and his old boss created by his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Sessions said he still supports the president.

In his announcement, Sessions notes that he did not attack Trump after he resigned from his position. – READ MORE