Harvey Weinstein surrenders at NYC police station to face sex charges

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered at a Manhattan police station on Friday morning ahead of arraignment on sex charges — opening a new chapter in the downfall of a man whose behavior sparked the #MeToo movement.

Reporters and cameras flanked Weinstein as he got out of a black SUV just before 7:30 a.m. and walked into the precinct to be fingerprinted and photographed.

He wore a blue sweater, dark blazer and a weak smile as he took his first steps toward the NYPD’s 1st Precinct stationhouse, but looked somber as he strode through the door, surrounded by detectives and ignoring shouted questions.

When his booking is done, Weinstein will be taken to Manhattan Criminal Court for the formal presentation of charges. It’s expected he will be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.

Authorities have not officially released details of the charges, but three sources told NBC News that they stem from allegations made by two women. Weinstein has apologized for his behavior but denied accusations of “non-consensual sex.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1