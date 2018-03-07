Harvard Professor Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

A Harvard professor is on administrative leave after ten women claimed that he sexually harassed them and made unwanted sexual advances toward them over three decades.

Harvard Dean of the Faculty of the Arts and Sciences Michael Smith announced Sunday in an email to students that Jorge Domínguez, a government professor who specializes in Mexico, would be on leave “effective immediately,” the Boston Globe reported.

“I want to state unequivocally that the FAS will not tolerate sexual harassment,” Smith wrote. “I encourage anyone who has witnessed sexual harassment in the FAS, recently or in the past, to come forward and share their experiences with our Title IX coordinators.”

Smith added in the email that the university would conduct a “full and fair review of the facts and circumstances regarding allegations.” – READ MORE

