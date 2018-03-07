Nancy Pelosi Virtue-Signals on DACA; James Woods Finishes Her In One Tweet

Yes, James Woods is known for his incredible acting ability, but he’s also known for his unflinching conservative perspective, frequently dropping concise messages on social media that destroy Democrats’ faulty talking points.

“Dreamers have proven their dedication to our American community more times than anyone can count. These young Americans deserve to live with stability & without fear,” wrote the congresswoman.

Dreamers have proven their dedication to our American community more times than anyone can count. These young Americans deserve to live with stability & without fear. #DREAMActNow — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 5, 2018

Woods nailed Pelosi for her phony compassion. “You abandoned them,” he wrote. “You were offered deals and abandoned them. You played politics with their lives.”

You abandoned them. You were offered deals and abandoned them. You played politics with their lives. Now go find other ways to cheat at elections. https://t.co/5zzrWJ6490 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 6, 2018

“Now go find other ways to cheat at elections,” added the actor, suggesting Democrats’ “compassion” for illegals stems from voting trends. – READ MORE

