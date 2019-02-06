Harvard Prof Believes An Alien Spaceship Is Flying By Jupiter

A Harvard University professor believes an alien spaceship could be flying by Jupiter despite criticism from other scientists saying the object could be a sort of rock.

Avi Loeb, who is also Harvard’s Department of Astronomy Chair, said an object called “‘Oumuamua” could be a “fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth,” according to a research paper published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters in November 2018. The paper, whose co-author is Shmuel Bialy, said this was an “exotic scenario,” however.

‘Oumuamua, which means “visitor from afar arriving first” in Hawaiian, was the first interstellar object discovered in October 2017 by the Pan-STARRStelescope in Hawaii, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Loeb clarified to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email he is not convinced about the spaceship theory, but “we should contemplate” based on strange characteristics of the object.

The object did not appear to be a “typical comet or typical asteroid,” was “unusually shiny,” and the “dynamical origin of ‘Oumuamua is extremely rare,” Loeb wrote in the Scientific American.

Loeb has received criticism from several scientists, however, since bringing up the theory, according to the Washington Post Monday.