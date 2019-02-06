Cory Booker Confirms He’s Dating And The Rumor Mill Points To Hollywood Actress

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker confirmed Tuesday he is dating someone “really special” and has been in the relationship since before he declared his bid for the presidency.

“I got a boo,” Booker revealed to host Charlamange while on Power 105.1’s radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

The New Jersey senator announced on the first day of Black History Month he was officially seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump for the presidency in 2020.

“First of all, there’s two more years until I might [be president] so give me some time,” Booker joked when asked if he would be the third unmarried sitting president if elected to office.

Booker said his girlfriend would make a nice first lady, but out of all the issues he was pressed on, the topic of his relationship was the most “uncomfortable” for him to discuss.

When Charlamange expressed surprise that Booker was in a relationship, his co-host noted “he must not read the blogs.”

The identity of Booker’s girlfriend remained a mystery throughout the interview, however, his rumored relationship with actress Rosario Dawson has been frequently flagged in the tabloid magazines.

The duo has reportedly been dating since December 2018 and was spotted out together multiple times in New York City, reported Page Six.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation into law in November 2018 allowing Booker to re-run for his U.S. Senate seat when his term expires in 2020 and at the same time seek the presidency.

