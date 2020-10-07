Harvard CNN Analyst Claims “Russian Agents” Were Inside Walter Reed Hospital With Trump

A Harvard professor has claimed, without providing a single shred of evidence, that Russian intelligence agents were able to gain access to Walter Reed hospital where President Trump recovered from coronavirus over the weekend.

It is very likely that Russian intelligence agencies — through signal and human intel sources at Walter Reed, etc — have more information about the President’s condition than we do (though I think we all know how the president is doing.) #doctorslietoo — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 3, 2020

Juliette Kayyem, who is also a regular CNN analyst, declared that it is “very likely” that Russian spies were there to gather information about Trump’s condition.

Kayyem, a senior lecturer in international security at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, tweeted out the bizarre proclamation along with “#doctorslietoo”. – READ MORE

