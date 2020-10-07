FBI Background Checks Blow Past Annual Record As Guns Fly Off Shelves

As civil unrest continues to sweep the country, more background checks for guns were conducted in the first nine months of the year than during all of 2019, according to data from the FBI.

A total of 2.89 million background checks were conducted in September, bringing the YTD total to 28.82 million, and surpassing the previous record set in 2019 of 28.36 million. And while September was the weakest month this year since the pandemic started, it was the strongest September since the FBI began background checks over 20 years ago.

“This has been a year unlike any other, where law-abiding Americans are seeing for themselves the need to be able to protect themselves and their family,” said Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry group (via Forbes).

In cities across the country, gun store shelves are bare as people scramble to load up before civil unrest worsens – or Joe Biden becomes president.

That’s also the view of Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, N.C. He said an influx of urban customers, including women and senior citizens, have been buying up his stock of compact polymer semiautomatic handguns and other guns designed for self defense. “One reason September dropped off is that the supply of guns is not available,” said Hyatt. “The Smith & Wessons are sold out, the Springfields are sold out, the Rugers are sold out. All that’s left are the real expensive exotic guns, the rare guns.” –Forbes

“Manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand anymore,” said Dave Bean, owner of Get Guns Now in Oakdale, Minnesota. “The industry’s never been hit this hard before” (via the StarTribune). – READ MORE

