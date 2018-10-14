Harris accuses GOP of ‘weaponizing’ 2020 Census

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) accused Republicans of “weaponizing” the 2020 census by including a question about U.S. citizenship, saying the Trump administration is “violating the idea that everyone counts.”

“The census is supposed to get a full and accurate count of the U.S. population,” Harris tweeted on Friday night. “By weaponizing the census, this Administration is violating the idea that everyone counts.”

The senator was responding to a new study in the San Francisco Chronicle which found that her state of California is vulnerable to miss as many 1.6 million people during the next census questionnaire.

The report from the nonprofit Public Policy Institute of California found that many immigrant communities worry about their privacy on the census’ new online system, which would create “major concerns about the accuracy of the 2020 Census.”- READ MORE