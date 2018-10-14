MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: DEMOCRATS SHOULD ‘WORRY’ ABOUT LATINO VOTE IN MIDTERMS (VIDEO)

MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki on Friday listed the Latino vote as a “worry area” for Democrats in November.

“If there’s one worry area for Democrats in terms of November, that’s it right there,” Kornacki told a panel on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.” “And I think one of the issues there is it’s almost more fundamental.”

Citing recent polling that shows President Trump’s approval at “41 percent with Latino voters,” Kornacki said that Democrats shouldn’t expect to get a “lion’s share of the Latino vote” based on the immigration issue alone. In fact, according to the MSNBC correspondent, the top issue for Hispanics is the “economy.”- READ MORE